County proceeds with security cameras project
DEWITT — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved the county proceeding with a security camera project at the Clinton County Administration Building. Supervisors Jim Irwin Jr. and Dan Srp approved a motion to authorize Information Technology and Building Maintenance to proceed with the project. Supervisor Tom Determann was absent. Last month, the Supervisors approved a motion to accept a proposal from Ti-City Electric and move forward with the installation. The estimate at that time was about $41,400.www.clintonherald.com
