‘Grantchester’ Goes on Holiday in Season 6 First Look (PHOTO)

If you are ready for The Resident season 5 to premiere on Fox, you’re not alone — unfortunately, we still have many weeks to wait!. So is there any consolation that we can offer along the way? How about a new behind-the-scenes photo from Amy Holden Jones? You can check that out courtesy of the show’s official Twitter below and while it may not give a whole lot away, it also doesn’t need to. The Resident is going to have a lot of stories to get people excited about even without a lot of advance hype. Take, for example, the idea of seeing Conrad and Nic as parents. Or, think a little bit further about what’s going to be coming for AJ. With Mina gone, much of the feel of the hospital could change — we’re intrigued for what a lot of this will look like, and what sort of real-world issues are going to be reflected in the story.