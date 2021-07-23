Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Strong Storms Late Saturday

wfft.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll be dry through most of the day on Saturday with a chance for isolated showers around lunchtime. Strong storms arrive during the evening.

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentlive5news.com

Dangerous heat this afternoon with the potential for strong to severe storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect through this evening. Today is a First Alert Weather Day, make sure to stay hydrated and cool through the afternoon as highs top off in the mid 90′s again. With the humidity, the heat index will approach 105-115 degrees (highest along the coast). We are also watching for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening, a strong to severe storm is possible. Any storm could contain frequent lightning, gusty winds, and torrential rainfall. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. A break from the heat is on the way next week and clouds increase as tropical moisture surges into the Lowcountry along a stalled front. Rain chances increase substantially, up to 60 to 70% Monday through Friday. Several inches of rain could fall for some spots during this time frame, localized flooding is possible. With more clouds and activity, temperatures will fall below average into the 80s Monday through Friday.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Strong storms possible in Alabama today

A frontal boundary that will bring Alabama relief from the heat could also bring the chance of a few severe storms today. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has most of central and south Alabama in a marginal risk for severe weather today (see the map at the top of this post).
Environmentabc27.com

A bit humid today with late-day showers and storms

TODAY: Scattered AM Showers, Scattered Late-PM Showers/Storms. Hi 81. Winds: S 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Clearing & Cool. Lo 62. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Low Humidity, Sunshine! Hi 82. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. It is comfortable again this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s! Some showers are expected...
Environmentwfft.com

AM Sprinkles Possible, Cool Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The weekend remains pleasant. Sunday morning temperatures will start off in the lower 60s. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Android. A few sprinkles are possible in the morning, but most locations...

Comments / 0

Community Policy