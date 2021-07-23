Cancel
Cell Phones

Android 12 Will Ditch Font And Icon Customizations

By Arthur Brown
Android Headlines
 8 days ago

Android 12 is just about out of surprises as the third beta has been out for a while. A new discovery in the software has Pixel owners in a huff. The font and icon customization options that were present in the last two versions of Android are now gone. This issue was spotted in an Issue Tracker thread by XDA Developers.

