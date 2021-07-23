Police: Windber woman used ‘gangster rings’ to hit children, faces abuse charges
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Windber woman is accused of physically abusing and medically neglecting multiple children under the age of 15. Brandi Thurau, 36, faces charges including corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment. Earlier this month, her husband, 40-year-old Shawn Thurau, was arraigned on 155 counts of rape-related charges, according to court documents.www.wearecentralpa.com
