Windber, PA

Police: Windber woman used ‘gangster rings’ to hit children, faces abuse charges

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Windber woman is accused of physically abusing and medically neglecting multiple children under the age of 15. Brandi Thurau, 36, faces charges including corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment. Earlier this month, her husband, 40-year-old Shawn Thurau, was arraigned on 155 counts of rape-related charges, according to court documents.

