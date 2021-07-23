The 23 best-dressed countries during the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony

Colombia. Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

Tokyo 2020 is officially underway.

The Summer Olympics began in full on Friday with the opening ceremony, where countries from across the world showed off some high fashion.

From Bermuda shorts and fanny packs to beautiful prints and jackets, a wide array of looks were on display.

Below we broke down some of the most fun, fabulous, and note-worthy looks from the opening ceremony.

Greece. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

As is tradition, Greece was the first country to make its entrance. Their delegation of 82 athletes was led by flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias.

Argentina. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Argentina's 187 athletes wore sport coats into the opening ceremony but came ready to party, breaking into a delightful dance as they made their way into the arena.

Aruba. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Angola. Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Uganda. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Ukraine. Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

Australia. Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

Guyana. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Cameroon. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Cote d'Ivoire. ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Colombia. Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

Jamaica. Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Flag bearers Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua of Team Tonga lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony. Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images)

Swimmers Allyson Ponson and Mikel Schreuders led Aruba's delegation into the stadium to show off some gorgeous jackets.Flag bearer Natália Bernardo led Angola in an astounding look.Italy's 386 athletes were impossible to miss, with shirts bearing the colors of their flag for all to see.Uganda's athletes went a more formal route, with swimmer Kirabo Namutebi and boxer Shadiri Bwogi leading the way.Ukraine's delegation featured 161 athletes and 161 fanny packs to go along with them. Undoubtedly the best accessory of the Summer Games.Swimmer Cate Campbell and basketball player Patty Mills led Australia into the stadium, wearing a look that was ready for summer fun.The seven athletes representing Guyana wore a bold red that immediately caught the eye.Cameroon's 12 athletes were some of the many Olympic hopefuls wearing stunning prints.Cote d'Ivoire brought plenty of color to the arena as well.Colombia had one of the best looks of the Olympics, with gorgeous hats and flowing kimonos to celebrate their arrival in Tokyo.Jamaica's standout record on the track helped inspire its clean look.Saint Vincent and the Grenadines also brought a show-stopping print to the Summer Olympics.Pita Taufatofua, the infamous shirtless Tongan, once again led his delegation proudly into the Olympic arena.

Bermuda. MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

Benin. MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Portugal. Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

South Africa. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Latvia. Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

Team USA. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

France. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Japan. Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP