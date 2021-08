There are a lot of EV sales forecast upgrades going through at the moment. In June Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) raised its 2025E global EV sales target by 65% and its 2035E forecast by 23%. You haven't been able to turn around in the last few weeks without tripping over an investment bank EV sales forecast upgrade as it finally percolates through to autos analysts that the EV event is real and that it's not going away!