Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer made his first court appearance to respond to sexual assault allegations

By Haven Orecchio-Egresitz,Azmi Haroun,Taiyler Simone Mitchell
LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

  • A woman was granted a restraining order against Trevor Bauer after she alleged he sexually assaulted her.
  • Bauer, through his agent, previously denied that he physically abused the woman.
  • The MLB pitcher appeared in court on the allegations for the first time Friday.
LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer made his first court appearance Friday to respond to allegations that he physically abused a woman during sex.

Bauer appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court donning a maroon suit and didn't speak during the hearing, which was continued to August 2 and 3. Bauer is being represented by celebrity attorney Shawn Holley.

In a temporary restraining order application filed June 29, a 27-year-old woman, who Insider has chosen not to name, accused Bauer of getting violent with her during two consensual sexual encounters over a two-month period.

The woman alleged in the request that Bauer performed multiple instances of nonconsensual physical abuse, including strangling her to the point of unconsciousness, hitting her in the face, and anally penetrating her without consent.

Medical records filed along with the request indicate that the woman "suffered significant head and facial trauma" following one of her encounters with Bauer and visited the hospital.

The temporary restraining order, which was granted, will remain in place until the next hearing, where witnesses are expected to testify on behalf of Bauer and his accuser.

Bauer's legal team requested the continuance, noting that they didn't have enough time to prepare their witnesses for the hearing.

Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said Bauer will have to take the stand at the August hearing, but may invoke his 5th Amendment right not to testify.

The woman said in the temporary restraining order request that she went on several dates with Bauer after meeting him through Instagram. She added that she agreed to have consensual sex with the MLB pitcher, but "did not agree to be sexually assaulted."

In a statement provided to Insider earlier this month, Bauer's agent Jon Fetterolf denied the allegations of abuse and said the encounters between Bauer and the woman were consensual.

Attorneys for the woman had issued a subpoena for Bauer's social media records, but his attorney filed a motion Friday to quash it, according to court records obtained by Insider.

Bauer became the highest-paid player in the MLB when he signed a record $40 million contract for the 2021 season. The Dodgers placed him on paid administrative leave earlier this month in light of the allegations.

