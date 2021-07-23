Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Hillsong Church member, 34, dies of Covid after publicly speaking out against vaccine

By Bevan Hurley
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MEP9X_0b6Au9nH00

A member of the Hillsong megachurch who poked fun at the Covid -19 vaccine on social media has passed away after contracting the virus.

Stephen Harmon, 34, died at the Corona Regional Medical Center, Los Angeles , on Wednesday.

His death was announced by Hillsong founder Brian Houston, who said he had just heard the “devastating news that our beloved friend, Stephen Harmon has passed away from Covid. Heartbreaking.”

Mr Harmon was admitted to hospital last month after contracting Covid and pneumonia.

In his final days, he shared harrowing details of his fight to stay alive.

“Please pray y’all, they really want to intubate me and put me on a ventilator,” he said on Sunday.

“Even the slightest movements and my heart rate skyrockets and oxygen dependency increases. and please, I’m not asking for anyone’s opinion on intubation, I’ll make my own choice, I’m asking for prayer.”

He told how he was suffering from a skyrocketing heart rate, panic attacks, and at risk of losing consciousness and being intubated.

“If you don’t have faith that God can heal me over your stupid ventilator then keep the Hell out of my ICU room, there’s no room in here for fear or lack of faith,” he wrote.

In his last Tweet on Wednesday, Mr Harmon tweeted that he had decided to go under intubation.

“I’ve fought this thing as hard as I can but unfortunately it’s reached a point of critical choice and as much as I hate having to do this I’d rather it be willingness than forced emergency procedure.”

Before falling ill, Mr Harmon had been a vocal opponent of the Covid vaccines, and joked that he would never get the jab.

“If you’re having email problems, I feel bad for you, son. I got 99 problems but a vax ain’t one,” he wrote on June 3.

Cases of Covid-19 across the United States are rising at alarming levels, fuelled by the Delta variant.

The seven-day rolling average hit 40,246 on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) , a 46.7% increase from a week earlier.

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said more than 97% of current hospitalisations from Covid are of unvaccinated people.

"There is a clear message that is coming through: this is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Dr Walensky said.

The Biden administration narrowly missed its target of getting 70 per cent of adults to receive at least one vaccine dose by July 4.

CDC data shows 68.6 percent of the population aged 18 or over have had at least one shot.

Comments / 7

The Independent

The Independent

197K+
Followers
94K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillsong Church#Cdc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Miramar, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

‘Get The Vaccine’: 49-Year-Old COVID Survivor Speaks Out After 13 Days In Hospital

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A 49-year-old woman who survived a fierce battle with the coronavirus while hospitalized is speaking out, saying she regrets her initial reluctance to get vaccinated and could have lost her life. Her story also prompts a plea from Dr. Todra Anderson-Rhodes, the chief medical officer for Memorial Hospital Miramar. “Please consider getting vaccinated. We implore you to do so. We call it the surge of the unvaccinated. Across our health care system, more than 98 per cent of our new COVID patients are unvaccinated. We implore you to get the correct information and we encourage people to talk to...
Apopka, FLclick orlando

35 shots administered at church vaccine event weeks after COVID-19 outbreak

APOPKA, Fla. – Thirty-five people received a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccine events at Journey Christian Church this past weekend. A vaccine event was held at the Lake County campus and the Apopka campus after more than 40 churchgoers tested positive for the coronavirus. “If you’re not vaccinated, you should be...
ReligionPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Hillsong Founder Won’t Endorse Vaccine Even After Congregant Dies

Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston advised congregants Saturday that receiving a coronavirus vaccine is a “personal decision for each individual to make with the counsel of medical professionals” despite a death within his congregation this week. He said in a statement to CNN, “While many of our staff, leadership and congregation have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, we recognize this is a personal decision for each individual to make with the counsel of medical professionals.” Doctors and scientists across the world have encouraged patients to get inoculated.
U.S. Politicsnews9.com

Political Leaders Speak Out On Low Vaccination Rates

Politicians around the country are changing their tune, now urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In Roger Mills County in Western Oklahoma, only 26% of the population is vaccinated. Now they are seeing the virus spread out of control. US Representative Frank Lucas, who represents Roger Mills County, is...
California StatePosted by
Raelle Conner

Anti-Vax Californian Church Member Dies From COVID-19

Stephen Harmon, a 34-year old Californian church member lost his battle with COVID-19, after fighting for a month. Harmon was a congregant of Hillsong Church and a very vocal anti-vaccine denier. He repeatedly made light of vaccine compliance efforts, posted jokes about COVID-19, and made memes about trusting his faith over Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Vaccinated woman speaks out after her family contracts COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For roughly two weeks, Beth Sullivan’s family has been battling COVID-19. “My husband and I are still in bed. This has been going on for weeks and can’t seem to get over the hump. It’s just a constant battle of fatigue,” said Sullivan. Sullivan is a regular...
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Supporter Who Protested Against Vaccinations Dies of COVID-19

Linda Zuern, a supporter of former President Donald Trump and a protester against COVID-19 vaccines, has died of coronavirus. She lived in Bourne, Massachusetts. She was 70. Zuern reportedly contracted the virus after visiting her mother in South Dakota, following the death of her father. During their return trip to Bourne, both women contracted the illness, the Cape Cod Times reported.
Public HealthAMA

COVID-19 may have stirred a silent killer. Find out what to do.

Your patients could have no signs, no symptoms. They might not feel different at all. Or they could get headaches or nosebleeds, but they might never connect the dots. In other words, hypertension is easy to miss. And if left unchecked, high blood pressure can increase your patients’ risk of life-threatening conditions, including heart disease and stroke.
ReligionForward

Guess which faith group is most likely to be vaccinated?

As public health experts fret over a stalling COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the U.S., a new survey suggests they don’t have to worry about American Jews. Jews have the lowest levels of vaccine “hesitancy” of any religious group in the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, with 85% vaccinated or planning to get the shot — compared to 71% of all Americans.
POTUSAOL Corp

Trump's surgeon general on popular anti-vax argument: 'Freedom argument is bunk'

Dr. Jerome Adams, the former surgeon general under President Trump, appeared Thursday on Cuomo Prime Time and ripped apart a popular argument among many unvaccinated Americans. As the Delta variant spreads and COVID-19 cases are once again surging, mask mandates are on the rise, and some companies are requiring employees to get vaccinated, many in the unvaccinated community say getting jabbed is a matter of personal freedom. But Adams doesn’t see it that way.
Religionkuer.org

LDS Women Speak Out About Temple Garments

Last week, the New York Times published an article about the LDS Church’s sacred temple garments and the physical distress many women in the faith say they experience because of them. The garments, which are essentially underwear, are a very personal subject little discussed by members of the faith. When...

Comments / 7

Community Policy