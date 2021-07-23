Live from Las Vegas: Boise State defensive back Kekaula Kaniho

One of the very first members of Auburn’s recruiting class of 2022 has decided to re-open his recruitment. Jarell Stinson, a three-star cornerback from Opelika, announced his decision through Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. After thanking coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn staff, he wrote “After many talks with my family, coaches, and friends I have decided that decommitting from Auburn University and re-opening my recruitment is best for my future.”