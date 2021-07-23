Cancel
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLLIER...NORTHERN MAINLAND MONROE...NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE AND BROWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT * At 548 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Coconut Creek to near Dade-Collier Training Airport. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. * Small hail, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, funnel clouds, and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Miami Gardens, Hallandale, Lauderhill, Weston and North Miami.

alerts.weather.gov

