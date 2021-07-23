Letter: Citizen interests not represented by a ‘clique’

My wife and I were quite surprised to read the June 22, 2021 Commissioners’ minutes published in the Linn County Leader stating that we agreed with Commissioner Muck’s claim that the commissioners had a discretionary power to exceed the conveyance/easement distance of our property (in our case, 15’ from the center of the road) and remove trees from our private property, if they so desired. Muck’s assertion was the commissioners have the right to trespass and destroy our private property. Under Muck’s imaginary discretionary powers, I suppose he could tell us to cut the trees in our yard and if we didn’t, he would. Our attorney assured us that under Missouri law our easement was 15’ from the center of the road and no more. The statute is quite clear on that point. We believe, by stating we were in agreement with a power that does not exist and should never exist, our real position, which we voiced forcefully and repeatedly, was misrepresented. I hoped this was a misprint: “agreed” should have read “disagreed.” Our recordings of the meetings with the commissioners provide ample evidence of our true beliefs. No one of even modest intelligence could misconstrue our position as poorly as the commissioners’ claim in the June 22 minutes, so a misprint was the only logical, legally defensible explanation. Or, did they twist the truth to further their agenda?