Letter: Citizen interests not represented by a ‘clique’

By Letters to the Editor
whidbeynewstimes.com
 10 days ago

When I read last Saturday’s edition of the South Whidbey Record, I was dismayed — and disappointed. To think that anyone running for a nonpartisan elected office would run as a “slate” is flabbergasting to me. Frankly, we elect a variety of people to represent the variety of people that...

