STL this week announced that it will provide cloud-native OSS/BSS solutions for telecom service providers, leveraging Microsoft Azure. This solution will give telcos the agility they need for building future-ready applications through its Digital BSS Platform. The future-ready applications are highly scalable, agile and built on four technology confluences - convergence (of wired and wireless), combination (of connectivity, compute and storage), disaggregation (of standard hardware and open source software), and edge compute (bringing all capabilities to the network’s edge), said STL.