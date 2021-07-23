Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Last call: Titles leaving Netflix in August 2021

By Ryan Painter (KUTV)
NBCMontana
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — August. Already. Remember when you were young and summer seemed to stretch forever and forever was never long enough? I can't decide if I want July to last another 30 days or end immediately. Between the heat and the rising COVID numbers, I'll take whatever gets us closer to the old normal. In the meantime here's a list of the titles leaving Netflix in August and five film that I recommend catching before they're gone.

nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aubrey Plaza
Person
Jason Segel
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
Sam Mendes
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Mark Duplass
Person
Tyler Hoechlin
Person
Judi Dench
Person
Karan Soni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Last Call#Covid#Muppets#The Muppet Theatre#Nacho Libre#Mexican#American#El Cartel#The Time Traveler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro's Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro's funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and gets chased by the FBI and mafia. De...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Ben Affleck Movie Just Hit Netflix

The Jack Ryan franchise is a strange beast, one that’s spawned five movies with four different actors in the title role, two of which were reboots, along with an episodic show that’s run for two seasons on Amazon, with production on the third set to begin imminently. The series has varied wildly in quality over the last 30 years, and your opinion on who played the character best is entirely down to personal preference.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

A brand new Bruce Willis movie you’ve never heard of is dominating Netflix

Bruce Willis may be 66 years old, but the star of the new sci-fi action movie Cosmic Sin is still doing, well, the Bruce Willis thing. His latest release, now streaming on Netflix, finds him once again — what else? Strapping on armor of some kind, shooting up a lot of bad guys, and saving humanity from some existential threat. When it works, it really works (a la something like The Fifth Element). We’ll get into more detail about his newest title below, and whether or not his formula works here or not. But, for now, it’s worth pointing out:...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Milla Jovovich Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Husband-and-wife duo Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich are known for repeatedly collaborating on effects-driven fantasy movies, mostly adapted from video games, that tend to do decent business at the box office while leaving critics cold. However, the pair’s most recent console adaptation generated no shortage of controversy, to the extent that it almost caused an international incident.
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s throwback season on streamers this weekend. Jungle Cruise arrives on Disney Plus to whisk audiences back to the old-timey adventure flicks of the 80s (that themselves were evoking serials from decades before that), while Amazon Prime’s The Pursuit of Love switches up the period drama formula by merging the electric rock of the 90s with a conventional 20s setting.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on July 29

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, July 29 finds a new champion in the Twilight royal rumble. Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 moves up to No. 3, taking over the spot from the original Twilight film. The top two spots stay the same; the horror thriller Blood Red Sky and period romance drama The Last Letter From Your Lover are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix is adding six new releases this Wednesday that subscribers will want to check out. A trio of original TV series drop today, along with the latest season of a smash-hit network show. Not to mention a couple of fresh movies. Before we get onto those, though, users should also be aware that this is your last chance to catch The Croods, Hurricane (Mission of Honor) and Jeopardy! before they disappear tomorrow.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Jason Statham Classic Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Jason Statham is no stranger to sequels and franchises, having lent his talents to a trio of Transporter movies and The Expendables trilogy, with his cameo in Fast & Furious 9 marking his fifth appearance in the series, while The Meg 2 is set to kick off production next year.
TV & VideosDecider

Is ‘Stillwater’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will Matt Damon’s Movie Be Streaming?

Move over, Liam Neeson, because Matt Damon is taking on the role of protective papa in his new crime drama, Stillwater, which is opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Spotlight filmmaker Tom McCarthy—who also co-wrote the screenplay with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré—Stillwater tells the story of an oil worker named Bill Baker (Damon) who is desperately searching for a way to help his estranged daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) clear her name. While studying abroad in France, Allison has been falsely arrested for murder and is awaiting trial. Bill struggles to wade through the French legal system and language barrier as the clock is ticking, and he has to decide just how far he’s willing to go to save his daughter.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Last Airbender And Legend of Korra When will The Shows Leave Netflix?

Headlines have been dominating over the previous few days about Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra imminently leaving Netflix, nevertheless, they’re more likely to be streaming just a little longer earlier than transferring over to Paramount+ completely. Both animation sequences initially aired on Nickelodeon within the 2000s...
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: The 10 best films to stream tonight

Sadly, no notable arrivals hit HBO Max this week, so I'm going to select a few that arrived at the beginning of July. They include: Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), No Sudden Move (2021), Pleasantville (1998) and Reservoir Dogs (1992). Judas and the Black Messiah was probably put on...
Danbury, CTPosted by
i95 ROCK

Danbury Trashers Documentary Drops on Netflix August 31

According to Screen Crush, the legend of the Danbury Trashers is headed to Netflix in August. The long-awaited documentary will feature interviews with Jimmy Galante and others with knowledge of the infamous UHL Hockey team that once were the kings of the Hat City. The story of the Trashers is...
TV SeriesComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Netflix Series Working Title Reportedly Revealed

The working title for Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action series for Netflix has been reportedly revealed! Netflix had taken fans of the classic Nickelodeon animated series by surprise when they had announced production of a new live-action adaptation of the franchise with the intention of having original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, serve as the showrunners. Unfortunately, the last we had heard from this production in terms of concrete information was the very public exit of those creators from the live-action series due to creative differences. But according to new reports, work has resumed on Netflix's live-action adaptation.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Removing 2 More Disney Movies in August

Netflix is truly set to deliver with its current slate of programming for August. However, Disney fans, in particular, won't be pleased to see what programs will be leaving the platform that same month. Netflix will remove two Disney films — The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted. But, fans do have some time to watch the flicks before they depart Netflix.
TV Showskiss951.com

LIST | What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2021?

Last week, I told you everything that would be coming to Netflix in August 2021, but what about the things that are leaving?. Here’s a list of the TV shows, movies, and more that will be leaving the streaming service in August 2021:. August 1st:. American Assassin. August 4th:. #cats_the_mewvie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy