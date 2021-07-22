Cancel
Lida Gordon

Elkhart Truth
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWidely known visual artist and longtime summer resident of Vinalhaven, Lida Gail Gordon, 71, departed this “mortall coile” the 17th of July, 2021. A resident of Louisville, Kentucky, Lida, is beloved as an artist who created works in fiber, paper, and print, as an inspiring teacher of several generations of Kentucky artists, and as a vibrant participant, along with her husband, Peter Bodnar III, in the conversations, exhibitions, and activism of the Louisville art community.

Ponca City, OK

Obituary for Heaven Goodman

Heaven Rose Cha Ska’ We Goodman, daughter of Tyler and Kacie Goodman, sister of Trusler and Riven, left her handprints on our hearts, as she joined the angels in the sky, with Jesus, on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Heaven brought a smile to her mama and daddys face on Friday, December 4, 2020 when they found out they were expecting and then again in May when they discovered their baby was a sweet, precious daughter. Heaven’s time with her family on earth was shorty but she left an everlasting imprint on our hearts. She was loved deeply by her mother, father, big brothers, Grandma Shannon, Papa Gary, Nana & Papa Jay, Lala & Papa, Grandpa Harold and Grandma Connie also Grandma and Grandpa in Colorado along with numerous Aunts, Uncles and the best cousins. She brought so much joy into the lives she effortlessly and tenderly touched. She is preceeded in death by her Great Great Grandmother Harriet Cha Ska’ We, Great Grandma Berdee, Great Grandpa Jim, Great Grandma Elizabeth, Aunt Brittney, cousin Isaac, Grandpa Tyrone, and fur brother Gator Wade Goodman.
Zanesville, OH

Sheila A. Norris

Sheila Anne (Powell) Norris opened her eyes Saturday morning July 31st, 2021, in the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ. She was born November 8, 1946 to the late Frank and Margaret Powell. A 1964 graduate of Frazeysburg High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Jeff Norris, on November 14, 1964. To her family, she was the perfect wife, mother, and grandmother. Sheila was always kind, calm, steady and had a servant’s heart. She was especially happy in her kitchen with her family around her. She was the ultimate homemaker, providing delicious meals to her family every night. She would burn the midnight oil, sewing one of a kind dresses for her daughters for special occasions when they were young. She was extremely funny and always tried to make her children laugh, at which she succeeded.
Butler Eagle

Robert Scott

Whose birthday was August 2. I hope there’s someone there to care doing things you like to do. Thinking of you with love.
Motorsports

Blair wins thriller

BUSTI, N.Y. — Fans were welcomed to excellent weather Saturday night, as well as action-packed, six-division racing. The evening also saw former Super Late Model great, Rich Gardner, inducted into the Stateline Speedway Hall of Fame. Gardner wrapped up his career at Stateline with 23 feature wins, including a track title in 2008.
Religion

Mary sinless

I have been seeing a man who is catholic, I’m Protestant. He tells me the RC church believes Mary is sinless. Can I ask where the proof is? I have researched and found to no avail proof that the early Christians believed Mary was sinless. Catholic encyclopedia points out that John chrsysotom, who is a doctor of the church, believes Mary was a sinner. So did St. Basil. Origen calls her immaculate, and yet in another place says she sinned. Catholic encyclopedia did not leave me with much proof that they believed she was a sinner. St. Augustine who came up with the theory of original sin said Christ was the exception to the rule, so there goes the immaculate conception. Pretty much all the church fathers interpret luke 2:35 as the sword that pierced Mary’s heart being unbelief. Ex from Hilary of Poitiers: if this virgin, made capable of conceiving God, will encounter the severity of this judgment, who will dare to escape?”

