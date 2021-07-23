Daimler/Mercedes-Benz Joining Electric Vehicle Revolution

On Thursday, Daimler AG (OTC: DDAIF) has officially hit the accelerator in the e-car race with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), revealing it will invest more than 40 billion euros in EVs by 2030. From 2025, three new vehicle platforms will only make battery-powered vehicles. One will cover passenger cars and SUVs, one will be devoted to vans and last but not least, the third will be home to high-performance vehicles that will be launched in 2025. Under its EV strategy, the inventor of the modern motor car will be renamed Mercedes-Benz as it spins off its trucks division by the end of the year. With its partners, it will build eight battery plants to ramp up EV production.