Daimler/Mercedes-Benz Joining Electric Vehicle Revolution

WebProNews
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaimler and Mercedes-Benz are going all-in on electric vehicles, planning on spending 40 billion euros ($47 billion) by 2030. Most automakers are working to transition toward all-electric vehicles, with many committed to doing so within the next decade. Daimler and Mercedes-Benz join the list of automakers shooting to make that transition by 2030, even building eight battery plants to help power its ambitions.

www.webpronews.com

