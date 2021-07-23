Ones to Watch: Alison Riske, tennis

TOKYO — There are a few Pittsburgh athletes competing in the Olympics for the first time, and one of them is Alison Riske.

She grew up in Peters Township and helped the high school win a state title in 2006 before turning pro in 2009.

She’s won two titles, and was at one point ranked 18th in the tennis world.

But at heart, she’s a true western Pennsylvanian.

“My connection to Pittsburgh is obviously so deep: it’s where I grew up and everyone there has supported me from the first time I hit a tennis ball,” Riske said. “I would just like to thank them, to really express my gratitude for all of their support and love, and I really hope they’re cheering loud.”

Alison’s first match is Friday, July 23.

