Rome Man Leads Police on Chase, Reaches Speeds of 103 mph
Christopher Eugene Maxwell Jr, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he fled from police while driving at speeds of 103 miles per hour. Officers said that Maxwell was clocked driving at 103 mph on Ga 53 and immediately initiated emergency equipment. They went to say that Maxwell failed to stop and began to speed away. After a brief chase Maxwell stopped in the middle of the road and fled on foot.coosavalleynews.com
Comments / 0