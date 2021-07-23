Letter: Website long written off as an unreliable source

Malware Analysis is the practice of reverse engineering malicious software to determine the intended functionality, threat severity, and attack origin for future mitigation. This two-day BMARE (Basic Malware Analysis and Reverse Engineering) course focuses on training students to conclusively identify if a potentially compromised software application, database, or website is in fact infected with zero day malware. Once an compromised target has been effectively isolated from a simulated Army network, students will extract samples of the malicious code using Olly Debug and IDA Pro, decompile the code into standard programming languages such as C++, and analyze the logic flow of the code to form a detailed report of the source, type, attack vector, and intent of the malware. It is expected that students will have prerequisite knowledge of HTML, Server Administration, and experience with at least one object oriented programming language such as C, C++, JAVA, PYTHON, or C#.Net.
