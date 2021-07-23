Letter: Website long written off as an unreliable source

Trello and Jira aren't your only options for a column-based to-do list. These kanban method apps will boost your productivity with a visual taskboard like no other. Even if you don't know what the kanban productivity technique is, you've probably seen it in action. You create a set of columns, each with its own tasks, with the objective of moving the tasks from one column to the next. Over the years, kanban has evolved into various ways of using the system. But at its core, it's a visual way to organize your to-do list and get things done.