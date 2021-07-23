Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Business owners debate in-store mask policy

By Kristen Rary, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5PTo_0b6AsfXu00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise across Florida especially, here in Duval.

Average daily cases have risen to 635… that’s nearly 10% of total cases in Florida cases, which have risen to 6,548.

Mayor Lenny Curry said in a press conference this week he would not order a citywide mask mandate once again, but some businesses say they are starting to see more people shopping while masked up.

[ QUICK LINK: Mother of teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey pleads not guilty to evidence tampering charge ]

Action News Jax spoke to the Manager of T.Dubs about what they would do now that the COVID-19 numbers are on the rise once again.

“We wouldn’t be in the position to tell somebody to wear a mask, but, I think as the COVID-19 cases are rising and we are seeing a little more hesitancy for people coming out, I’ve definitely seen a lot more masks in the last week than I have in a while, we’ll just kind of follow the lead of our customers and make sure that they are safe and feel comfortable coming to shop in the store,” Jessica Podolski, the manager, said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
54K+
Followers
57K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: Germany to recommend shots for those 12-17

BERLIN — Germany’s government will recommend the coronavirus vaccine for all 12- to 17-year-olds on Monday, according to a draft resolution ahead of a planned meeting of state-level health ministers. They also plan to offer boosters to high-risk individuals starting in September. The draft report from the Ministry of Health,...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Missing endangered adult in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking to locate Hung Nguyen Ramirez who went missing in the area of Mayport Road. He was last seen on foot in the area. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Atlantic Beach Police Department at 904-247-5859 or call 911. ©2021 Cox Media...
Public HealthPosted by
Action News Jax

Coronavirus: What to know about the lambda variant

Multiple mutations of the coronavirus have been identified since the start of the pandemic. While the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S. is the delta variant, the lambda variation has been identified as a variant of interest by health officials. What is the lambda variant?. The lambda variant,...

Comments / 3

Community Policy