Business owners debate in-store mask policy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise across Florida especially, here in Duval.

Average daily cases have risen to 635… that’s nearly 10% of total cases in Florida cases, which have risen to 6,548.

Mayor Lenny Curry said in a press conference this week he would not order a citywide mask mandate once again, but some businesses say they are starting to see more people shopping while masked up.

Action News Jax spoke to the Manager of T.Dubs about what they would do now that the COVID-19 numbers are on the rise once again.

“We wouldn’t be in the position to tell somebody to wear a mask, but, I think as the COVID-19 cases are rising and we are seeing a little more hesitancy for people coming out, I’ve definitely seen a lot more masks in the last week than I have in a while, we’ll just kind of follow the lead of our customers and make sure that they are safe and feel comfortable coming to shop in the store,” Jessica Podolski, the manager, said.

