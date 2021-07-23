Mom of 10-year-old girl: Child was beaten over four hours
Elizabethton Chief of Police Jason Shaw says a juvenile girl who was reportedly beaten over several hours by other children has been interviewed by child protective services. The incident was reported Monday and the child’s mother said on a social media post that her 10-year-old was invited to play with neighbors. The child was found four hours later with severe bruises and other injuries that required medical attention.www.supertalk929.com
