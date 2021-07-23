Man, angry at former landlady, raped her in her St. Paul home, charges say
A Minneapolis man was charged Thursday with raping his former St. Paul landlady because he was angry that she refused to let his girlfriend move in with him. Rolando Lopez-Meneses, 23, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first-degree burglary. He is believed to be in the country illegally, police said. He is being held at the Ramsey County jail.www.twincities.com
