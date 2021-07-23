SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE: Isolated cases increasing in area

Finney County added 10 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,137 as of Monday, with an increase to 22 active positive cases being monitored. Of the Finney County cases, there are two individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,264 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are eight cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate for this week has increased from three percent to 7.7 percent.