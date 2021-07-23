Scott Z. Burns Is Also A Creative Exec On The ‘Dune’ HBO Max Spin-Off Series
This week, the trades revealed that Diane Ademu-John (a producer on “The Haunting of Bly Manor”) had come abord “Dune: The Sisterhood,” HBO Max’s “Dune” spin-off series. Taking over from the previous showrunner Jon Spaihts— who left in late 2019 to focus on writing the script for the second of the “Dune” reboot films (yes, it’s supposed to be a two-partner— Ademu-John was reported to be the writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the series.theplaylist.net
Comments / 0