Arrival of Alaska’s first cruise ship of 2021 coincided with a major coronavirus outbreak in Sitka

By Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka
alaskapublic.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first large cruise ship of the season arrived in Sitka on Wednesday. It was also Alaska’s first port call by a big cruise ship since 2019. Serenade of the Seas’ arrival coincided with a major coronavirus outbreak in Sitka, but that didn’t seem to affect the number of passengers visiting town — all of whom were vaccinated, except for children. There simply weren’t that many of them.

