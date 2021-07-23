Cancel
Fountain Valley, CA

Body Found In Lake At Mile Square Park In Fountain Valley

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 8 days ago

FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Department was investigating after a body was found Friday in the lake at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley.

The body was found by parkgoers around 10:45 a.m. They then called 911, prompting park rangers to call sheriff’s deputies who patrol the county-run park, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they taped off the area.

The body was found in the north end of the lake, near a busy intersection at Euclid Street and Edinger Avenue.

The victim was said to be a partially clad adult male. Detectives said they had not determined if this was a homicide case or something else.

“The lake was down several inches and the Orange County Parks had added some water to the lake to bring the lake level up higher,” Hylton said. “It’s unknown if that dislodged anything if the body was in the lake prior to that. IT’s all going to be part of that investigation.”

It was unclear how long the body had been in the water.

