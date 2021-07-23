Henry tabbed to John Mackey Award watch list

Arkansas’ Hudson Henry has been named to the watch list for the John Mackey Award, which recognizes college football’s top tight end.

Henry turned in a strong redshirt-freshman campaign for the Razorbacks last season. The Little Rock, Ark., native played in six games with four starts, hauling in 16 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. Henry was the first Arkansas tight end to earn SEC All-Freshman honors since his brother, Hunter, did so in 2013.

Henry could become the third tight end in program history to win the John Mackey Award, joining D.J. Williams (2010) and his brother, Hunter (2015). Arkansas is one of only three schools, along with Florida (2) and Iowa (2), to boast multiple winners of the award.

Henry and the Razorbacks open the season at home against former Southwest Conference rival Rice at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, on SEC Network+/ESPN+. Season tickets are available now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.