Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Henry tabbed to John Mackey Award watch list

Posted by 
THV11
THV11
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49CZo8_0b6Ar50u00

Arkansas’ Hudson Henry has been named to the watch list for the John Mackey Award, which recognizes college football’s top tight end.

Henry turned in a strong redshirt-freshman campaign for the Razorbacks last season. The Little Rock, Ark., native played in six games with four starts, hauling in 16 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. Henry was the first Arkansas tight end to earn SEC All-Freshman honors since his brother, Hunter, did so in 2013.

Henry could become the third tight end in program history to win the John Mackey Award, joining D.J. Williams (2010) and his brother, Hunter (2015). Arkansas is one of only three schools, along with Florida (2) and Iowa (2), to boast multiple winners of the award.

Henry and the Razorbacks open the season at home against former Southwest Conference rival Rice at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, on SEC Network+/ESPN+. Season tickets are available now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.

Comments / 0

THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Football
City
Hunter, AR
State
Florida State
Little Rock, AR
College Sports
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The John Mackey Award#Sec Network Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy