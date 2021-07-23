Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rowdies hope to regain form that led to fast start

By Darek Sharp
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBNAp_0b6Ar48B00
Rowdies defender Forrest Lasso likened the Rowdies’ recent struggles to a drive down the road on a rainy day. “You know you’re going straight. You know where the road goes. You just gotta clear your mirror a little bit," he said. [ SCOTT PURKS | Special to the Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — A flying 5-0 start for the Rowdies concluded a full two months back — and it sure feels that far removed. Since then, the Rowdies have played below-.500 soccer, a trend they hope to reverse beginning Saturday night when they host Loudoun United FC.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 at Al Lang Stadium. Tampa Bay (8-5) has dropped three straight for the first time in Neill Collins’ tenure as head coach.

“It might be the first time as a coach, but definitely not as a player, unfortunately,” said Collins, still able to laugh despite concerns about his team’s recent rough patch.

A pair of one-goal defeats at Miami FC bookended a mystifying 1-0 home loss to Hartford where Tampa Bay vastly outplayed its opponent. After their last victory, July 2 against Charleston, the Rowdies led the Atlantic Division by seven points. Now, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh (24 points) are tied for first, with Miami just a point behind and Hartford sitting in fourth (20) with two games in hand.

Still, Collins isn’t ready for some major shake-up, at least not tactically or technically.

“I think the big thing for me, this team has been so hard to beat. Every team when they come to play the Rowdies, they have to work so hard — and they have been,” Collins said. “Those defeats, there’s been players cramping, dying on the field to try and beat us. We have to have the intensity.”

He singled out Forrest Lasso’s defending, captain Sebastian Guenzatti’s closing down opposing players and the industrious play of Lewis Hilton but said “we need that (intensity) across the board.”

With Guenzatti on the bench for maintenance purposes, the Rowdies were outworked by Miami for the first half hour and fell behind by two goals before falling 2-1. Even in the loss to Hartford, where the Rowdies saw a handful of surefire goals stay out, a lax start to the second half resulted in no shots for the first 17 minutes.

A full week of training at home, something the Rowdies hadn’t yet enjoyed in July, was welcome. As was the involvement of sidelined forwards Juan Tejada and Lucky Mkosana, who have been out all season. Fans have yet to see newly acquired midfielder Luiz Fernando. And Steevan Dos Santos, who scored three goals in the first four matches before breaking his foot on a hard tackle, will be back in early August, according to Collins.

“Still a little bit early in terms of maybe the fans seeing any of the guys,” Collins said. “But they’re all making their way back into training, that’s been a big boost to everyone.”

Jordan Adebayo-Smith scored two goals early in the season but has been stuck on that number. However he’s still just 20 years old and was not expected to handle such a workload. Guenzatti leads the team with eight goals, and Leo Fernandes became the team’s fourth multiple goal-scorer with his strike against Miami.

Lasso, who wore the captain’s armband for the half Guenzatti was out, likened the Rowdies’ recent struggles to a drive down the road on a rainy day.

“You know you’re going straight. You know where the road goes. You’ve just got to clear your mirror a little bit,” he said “I think our vision is focused, it’s in the right area. Is it a little blurry? Of course. ... If we can round those corners off, we’ll get the results we need.”

Loudoun is off to a 2-10 start, though it did grab an early goal in St. Pete before the Rallies rallied for a 2-1 win on June 11. During its three-game losing streak, Loudoun has been blanked twice and outscored 4-1 by Miami.

“The players know what they do well, and we know we haven’t done them enough over the past three games,” Collins said. “But like Forrest said, you don’t lose sight. You don’t become a bad team overnight. You don’t allow the frustration to become feeling sorry for ourselves. (This group has) the belligerence, the resilience to say, ‘We’re going to put it right,’ and I think we’ll see that on Saturday.”

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steevan Dos Santos
Person
Neill Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Fc#Pittsburgh#Rowdies#Loudoun United Fc#Miami Fc#The Atlantic Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Lithia, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

USF players capitalize on NIL law with special teams camp

LITHIA — One of the first NIL-related football camps in Florida took place Saturday at Coach Al Houchens Memorial Stadium, home of the Pinecrest Pilots youth football program. The brains behind the operation, USF players Spencer Shrader and Kenny Scribner, welcomed athletes with open arms and bright grins. Most of...
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning sign Raddysh, Katchouk to three-year deals

TAMPA — One by one, the Lightning are making progress on signing their remaining free agents. The franchise took two steps forward Saturday afternoon when it announced it had signed forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk to three-year contracts that each carry an average annual value of $758,333. The first year of their contracts is a two-way deal; the second and third years are one-way.
MLSPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

New-look Charlotte a ‘more difficult proposition’ for Rowdies

Although they’ve already met twice, with Saturday marking a third matchup before the USL Championship season hits its midpoint, there will be plenty unfamiliar to the Rowdies when they visit Charlotte Independence this time around. First off, the match will actually be played in Charlotte. Since 2017, the Independence have...
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Travels with the Stanley Cup: Visiting some old friends

TAMPA — Kevin Shattenkirk and Zach Bogosian helped the Lightning win an NHL title in 2020, so it was only fitting that the ‘21 team helped the defensemen finally get their long-awaited day with the Stanley Cup. Since the pandemic caused the Cup to stay in Tampa Bay after last...
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater swimmer Bobby Finke wins gold in 1,500

TOKYO — Clearwater’s Bobby Finke won his second swimming gold medal of the Olympics on Sunday, taking the 1,500-meter freestyle to add to his win in the 800. Just as he did in winning the 800, Finke, a rising senior who swims for the Florida Gators, stayed close throughout the 30-lap race and turned on the speed at the end. He touched in 14 minutes, 39.65 seconds.
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater Threshers postpone Friday baseball game

CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Threshers are postponing Friday night’s game against Fort Meyers at BayCare Ballpark to conduct contact tracing and testing, according to the minor league baseball team’s website. “We are adhering to minor league baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Tyler Glasnow likely headed for Tommy John surgery

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays top starter Tyler Glasnow will meet with his doctor next week expecting a recommendation for Tommy John surgery to repair a partially torn ligament in his elbow. Glasnow, sidelined since June, has been playing catch and was cleared to throw off the mound for the first...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Why Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC matters to FSU

Just before Oklahoma’s board of regents voted Friday to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, athletic director Joe Castiglione summed up the Sooners’ case in one sentence. “It became obvious,” Castiglione told the board, “that standing pat would mean falling behind.”. Sound familiar, Florida State fans? That’s the...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays beat Red Sox again, take over first place in AL East

ST. PETERSBURG — Saturday’s tenser-than-it-looked 9-5 win over the Red Sox before a season-high crowd at Tropicana Field vaulted the Rays into sole possession of first place in the American League East. Now they just have to stay there for the final two months, and 57 games, of the season.
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning re-sign defenseman Cal Foote for two years

TAMPA — The Lightning retained an important piece of their future Thursday when they re-signed defenseman Cal Foote. Tampa Bay’s first-round pick in the 2017 draft and No. 14 overall agreed to a two-year, one-way deal with an average annual value of $850,000, the team announced in a news release.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Jeffrey Springs likely going on injured list with knee sprain

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays seem to have lost another reliever to injury. Jeffrey Springs sustained a right-knee sprain when he fell awkwardly chasing a Rafael Devers bunt down the third-base line during the seventh inning Saturday against the Red Sox. Manager Kevin Cash said Springs is likely to end up on the injured list, pending further medical review and imaging.
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning to sign Corey Perry to two-year deal: report

TAMPA — The thorn in the Lightning’s side the past two postseasons reportedly will be joining the fun in Tampa Bay. Corey Perry will sign a two-year deal with the Lightning, NHL Network’s Kevin Weekes reported Thursday. Perry played in the Stanley Cup final with Dallas in 2019-20 and Montreal...
NFLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady spent a lot of time ‘stabilizing’ his knee last season

TAMPA ― Tom Brady has cast aside the brace that he wore last season to protect a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee. He said he spent a lot of time with personal trainer Alex Guerrero stabilizing the injury in 2020 so he could play each week. But following surgery in February and a long rehabilitation, Brady says he feels better after what he described as a ‘long, arduous offseason.”
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning sign Alex Barre-Boulet to three-year deal

TAMPA — The Lightning have signed two of the three restricted free agents they made qualifying offers to on Monday. Tampa Bay signed forward Alex Barre-Boulet to a three-year deal that carries an average annual value of $758,333, the team announced Friday. The first year of the contract is a two-way deal, and the second and third years are one-way.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays make a few small deals, feel good going forward

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays made a couple of small trades Friday to add minor-league depth but no other big deals before baseball’s 4 p.m. deadline. They talked about a lot of possibilities to add to their pitching staff but didn’t get one of the handful of potentially helpful starters who were available or any of the experienced relievers who changed teams, headlined by Craig Kimbrel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy