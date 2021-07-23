Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Mindy Kaling responds to backlash over playing Velma in 'Scooby-Doo' spinoff: 'There are Indian nerds'

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

Mindy Kaling says she's "surprised" that her upcoming role as a "reimagined" Velma in HBO Max's new "Scooby-Doo" spinoff has been met with backlash.

"The Office" alum, 42, is set to executive produce and star in "Velma," in which she'll play Mystery Inc.'s uber-intelligent Velma Dinkley.

"When it was announced (in February) that I was going to do the voice of Velma, people were very supportive and happy on Twitter," Kaling said during an appearance on NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers" Thursday. "So I felt great, because these are really intense fans – cartoon, comic-book fans."

But the spinoff will look a little different than the children's cartoon, Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics, announced in June.

Unlike its predecessor, "Velma" is an adult animated comedy series that tells the origin story of the "unsung and underappreciated brains" of the mystery-solving gang. But this Velma, of South Asian descent, lives in a world with no talking Great Dane or a groovy Mystery Machine van.

'Never Have I Ever': Mindy Kaling, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan break down that Season 2 love triangle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umgIq_0b6AqxGA00
Mindy Kaling is hitting back at critics of her new role as Velma in HBO Max's "Scooby-Doo" spinoff. Getty Images

The backlash was swift, and "people were not happy," Kaling said Thursday.

"There was a lot of, 'So, not Velma?' Those kinds of tweets," she added. (For example, one user tweeted in June: "It's Velma, except she's Asian and there's no Mystery Inc. in other words, it's not Velma.")

Although 'people are like, 'No, no, no,'"  Kaling said "it shouldn't be a surprise to people" that Velma could be of South Asian descent.

"She's such a great character, she's so smart and I just couldn't understand how people couldn't imagine a really smart, nerdy girl with terrible eyesight who loved to solve mysteries, could not be Indian," she said. "There are Indian nerds."

Mindy Kaling reveals son Spencer's middle name after fan questions 'Caucasian' moniker

Kaling admitted she was surprised that Velma "elicited such strong reactions in either direction," noting that only "a small percentage of people" reacted negatively.

"It made me think, 'OK, we've got to be really careful with this character,' which we will be because we love her and she's going to have great adventures," she said.

This is not the first time Velma has been played by an actress of Asian descent. Hayley Kiyoko played the iconic brainiac in the 2009 live-action adaption, "Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins," and its 2010 sequel, "Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mindy Kaling responds to backlash over playing Velma in 'Scooby-Doo' spinoff: 'There are Indian nerds'

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

209K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Hayley Kiyoko
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#The Spinoff#Scooby Doo#Indian#Hbo Max#Mystery Inc#Nbc#Classics#South Asian#No Mystery Inc#Caucasian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Cartoons
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPopSugar

Mindy Kaling and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Compare Their Hilarious — and Awkward — Teen Moments

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan can sum up her feelings about meeting Mindy Kaling for the first time in a singular word: "whoa." Which also happens to perfectly describe the whirlwind story that led to Ramakrishnan being cast as the lead in Kaling's Netflix comedy series, Never Have I Ever. It all started with a tweet — Kaling announcing her open-call auditions for the upcoming series — which led to the then 17-year-old recording her audition with a friend and sending it in for fun. With zero television experience under her belt, she beat out 15,000 others to take on the role of a lifetime, all with the guidance of the queen of comedy herself, Kaling.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Watch: Mindy Kaling Talks Up “Velma” On Seth Meyers

HBO MAX’s organization of adult animation, I think, is even a little better than Netflix’s. While Netflix’s tags are a tad more confusing and sometimes often changed during the course of a series’ life, HBO MAX really embraces the adult animation industry having fancy landing pages for content, icons for customized profiles, and more, making the experience that much more impressive ahead of streamer’s upcoming onslaught of original content.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Mindy Kaling working on 'first draft' of 'Legally Blonde 3'

July 21 (UPI) -- Mindy Kaling says she's working on the "first draft" of Legally Blonde 3. The 42-year-old writer, actress and producer gave an update on the film during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Legally Blonde 3 is a sequel to Legally Blonde (2001) and Legally Blonde...
New York City, NYPosted by
FootwearNews

Mindy Kaling Masters Chic Dressing Between Seasons in Navy Floral Dress and Shiny Louboutin Pumps

Mindy Kaling just wore a super sharp outfit — which was also a lesson in dressing between seasons — in New York City. The producer, actress and director visited the city for an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” wearing a long-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana mini dress. The garment featured an A-line silhouette and three-quarter-length sleeves in a chic navy hue. Covering the dress were oversized red, burgundy and yellow embroidered flower patches.
CelebritiesPeople

Mindy Kaling Reveals Her Biggest 'Pet Peeve' While Filming The Office

Mindy Kaling didn't always have the warmest experience while filming The Office — literally!. On Tuesday, the 42-year-old actress revealed her number one "pet peeve" while working on Emmy-winning series during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday. "We used to keep The Office set...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Camila Cabello Responds to Backlash After Her Dancer Is Accused of Blackface

Camila Cabello is setting the record straight. Over the weekend, the Grammy winner addressed accusations that one of her backup dancers performed in blackface. The pop star recently took center stage during an appearance on The Tonight Show, where she performed her new single, "Don't Go Yet." For the set, Camila and her backup dancers appeared to channel the '80s with colorful props, Miami Vice-inspired outfits and beauty looks from the era. Following the performance, however, many took to social media to criticize the heavy makeup worn on stage, specifically by dancer Dylan Pearce. As one Twitter user wrote, "Camila what was going on with Dylan's...
Moviestoofab.com

Mindy Kaling 'Bends and Spills' on Legally Blonde 3, Reveals 'Pet Peeve' About The Office

See which fan-favorite "Legally Blonde" character Mindy says will "1,000%" be in the third film. Mindy Kaling is spilling some tea about "Legally Blonde 3." While appearing on Tuesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the writer-actress was asked a series of questions about the highly-anticipated third "Legally Blonde" film, which Mindy is writing.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro's Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro's funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and gets chased by the FBI and mafia. De...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kim Kardashian Rattles Through the Law Exam – And for the 2nd Time

Once again, Kim Kardashian has rolled through law books and studied paragraphs for free: The reality TV star falls through the law exam – and for the second time. In the grand finale of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” (seasons 9 to 16 stream here on TVNOW), the 40-year-old learns that it didn’t work out again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy