Stromberg receives Rimington Trophy watch list nod

Ricky Stromberg is one of the top centers in the country.

The Razorback offensive lineman was one of 40 players named to the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy Friday morning. The prestigious award is handed out to the most outstanding center in college football.

Stromberg played in nine games with eight starts last season, lining up at center in all of them. He played 628 offensive snaps on the year – the fourth most on the team and third most among offensive linemen – and played every offensive snap of a game seven times during the campaign.

The junior from Tulsa, Okla., totaled a 69.7 season run blocking grade for the season, ranking second among Hog offensive linemen. He allowed only one sack on 355 pass-blocking plays, posting six games with a pass-blocking grade of 70-plus.

The Rimington Trophy committee uses three All-America teams (Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News and Football Writers Association of America) to determine a winner at the season’s end. The center with the most first-team votes will be determined the winner.

If there is a tie with first-team votes, then the center with the most second-team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy Committee, provided with data from Pro Football Focus.

Stromberg and the Razorbacks open the season at home against former Southwest Conference rival Rice at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, on SEC Network+/ESPN+. Season tickets are available now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.