Should all insurance be disclosed before trial? The Lawsuit Reform Alliance says 'no'

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amid growing pressure to help New Yorkers who can’t pay their rent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised to streamline the process Monday. Nearly $3 billion in emergency funding is available, but landlords and tenants say the money is nearly impossible to get, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Lincoln Eccles, a landlord in Crown Heights, said he lost out on roughly $200,000 in rent since COVID-19 hit in 2020. Nearly half of his 14 renters couldn’t pay due to job loss. Eccles said he used his savings to pay taxes and other bills. “Everything’s depleted,” he told Rozner. Eccles tried to help his tenants...