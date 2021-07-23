Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Should all insurance be disclosed before trial? The Lawsuit Reform Alliance says 'no'

By Susan Arbetter
spectrumlocalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a lawsuit is settled, sometimes the money owed to plaintiffs is paid out by insurance companies. It’s why, for example, doctors have medical malpractice insurance. There is currently a bill called the Comprehensive Insurance Disclosure Act, A.8041 (Lunsford) / S.7052 (GOUNARDES), sitting on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's desk that would mandate that all insurance policies be disclosed to plaintiffs before the start of a trial.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Comprehensive Insurance#Insurance Policies#Gounardes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
LawJohnson City Press

How should opioid lawsuit settlements be used?

State and local prosecutors celebrated last week upon the announcement of legal settlements offered in lawsuits against major drug makers to recoup for the toll unsavory opioid painkiller marketing took on our communities. On Wednesday, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery joined his counterparts in six other states in announcing a...
Electionswamc.org

Advocates Say Not All NY Voting Reforms Benefit Voters

Over the weekend, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a package of voting reforms including ones that ease the rules and restrictions on mail-in absentee balloting. But a leading voter access advocate says the state still has more to do before mail-in balloting is universally accessible. The bills that Cuomo,...
Lawflarecord.com

Pediatric Healthcare Alliance to Pay $50,000 to Settle EEOC Retaliation Lawsuit

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued the following announcement on July 20. Pediatric Healthcare Alliance, a Tampa Bay-based pediatric medical practice, will pay $50,000 and furnish other relief to settle a retaliation discrimination lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the federal agency announced today. According to the...
Los Angeles County, CAsignalscv.com

14 recommendations look to reform pre-trial services programs

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted this week to move forward with the recommendations from a plan to reform the county’s bail and pretrial system. Their motion comes in response to the “In re Kenneth Humphrey” ruling from the California Supreme Court in March that called the state’s bail system unconstitutional on the basis that poverty and relative wealth should be largely curtailed as a way to determine who should be released and who should be imprisoned before a trial.
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

Judge: Defamation lawsuit to go to trial

Former Little Rock School Board president Melanie Fox's defamation lawsuit against education blogger Elizabeth Lyon will be decided at trial, a Pulaski County Circuit judge ruled Thursday, rejecting Lyon's arguments that the case should be dismissed. The one-page decision by Judge Mackie Pierce also spurned Lyon's assertion that Fox is...
Worldkfgo.com

Irish insurance regulator urges reform of renewal rules

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s Central Bank on Wednesday called for the reform of the home and car insurance renewal market, saying current policies can significantly penalise those who remain with a particular provider while giving lower prices to new customers. The bank, which acts as the country’s regulator for the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
KRMG

Trial: Suspended Georgia insurance chief convicted of fraud

ATLANTA — (AP) — A jury convicted Georgia’s suspended insurance commissioner of all 37 counts of fraud and money laundering against him on Thursday afternoon to cap a two-week federal trial, swiftly returning the guilty verdicts after the day's closing arguments. The suspended commissioner, Jim Beck, was convicted of charges...
Educationpix11.com

NY schools banned from filing lawsuits against parents for unpaid meal fees

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Schools in New York State are now prohibited from filing lawsuits against parents or guardians for unpaid meal fees. This was following the enactment of new legislation, S.5151A/A.65277A, signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday. The Governor’s Office stated that this builds on the state’s “No Student Goes Hungry” program, aiming to help protect students and families from legal tactics.
New York City, NYdailyvoice.com

New Law Prohibits Lawsuits Over Unpaid School Meal Fees In New York

New York schools and school districts will not be allowed to file lawsuits against families for unpaid meal fees under a new law. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the law signed on Thursday, July 29 builds on the state's "No Student Goes Hungry" program that is meant to protect families from "legal tactics related to their inability to make payments for school meals."
HealthNewsChannel 36

Counsel's Corner: DOJ changes to EUA & vaccine mandates

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- As coronavirus cases begin to trend upwards, especially those concerning the Delta variant (which we now know is even more contagious than previously thought), we're starting to see mask mandates being reinstates, and vaccine mandates under certain circumstances. As WENY News reported this week, Gov. Andrew...
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

New law aims to improve access to child support payments in New York

Families in New York could soon have an easier time locating and collecting unclaimed child support funds under a new measure signed into law Friday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The law creates a new process for claiming funds that have been turned over to the state comptroller's office, essentially creating a destination for families to find unclaimed money.
Buffalo, NYWLTX.com

NY Senator: Legal gun owners in New York State should be worried

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just two weeks after his emergency powers regarding COVID-19 expired, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a new state of emergency regarding gun violence. While exercising the extraordinary powers granted to him under the public health emergency he declared for the pandemic, Cuomo suspended or changed hundreds of laws in the state, free from legislative oversight.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New York To Simplify Rental Assistance Application, Send Funds By End Of August, Gov. Cuomo Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amid growing pressure to help New Yorkers who can’t pay their rent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised to streamline the process Monday. Nearly $3 billion in emergency funding is available, but landlords and tenants say the money is nearly impossible to get, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Lincoln Eccles, a landlord in Crown Heights, said he lost out on roughly $200,000 in rent since COVID-19 hit in 2020. Nearly half of his 14 renters couldn’t pay due to job loss. Eccles said he used his savings to pay taxes and other bills. “Everything’s depleted,” he told Rozner. Eccles tried to help his tenants...
Educationravallirepublic.com

Lawsuit says state is failing to meet Indian Ed for All requirements

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the ACLU of Montana and the Native American Rights Fund claim the state is failing to teach public school students constitutionally required curriculum about the history and culture of Natives in Montana. The lawsuit was filed in Cascade County District Court on behalf of five...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Jurors deliberate in trial of suspended Ga. insurance chief

ATLANTA (AP) — Jurors must now sort out who they believe after the prosecution and defense told two very different stories about suspended Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck’s tenure managing the Georgia Underwriting Association. Beck’s federal fraud trial concluded Thursday in Atlanta with closing arguments following testimony that stretched over...
Public HealthPosted by
riverheadlocal

NY state will not mandate masks, but local governments ‘should seriously consider the CDC guidance,’ Cuomo says

New York State is not implementing a mask mandate after the CDC issued revised guidance yesterday recommending vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor spaces. Gov. Andrew Cuomo today left the door open for future state action, but he said policy-making responsibility rests with local governments and school districts in areas of substantial virus transmission to decide whether to implement the revised CDC guidance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy