Clark County expands burn ban to include recreational fires
VANCOUVER – Due to the extreme fire danger, recreational fires will be prohibited throughout unincorporated Clark County effective 12:01 a.m., Sat., July 24. This recreational fire restriction is in addition to the general outdoor burning prohibition that was implemented on June 25. According to Fire Marshal Dan Young this is a preventive measure to reduce the risk of grass or brush fires as a result of escaped campfires.www.clarkcountytoday.com
