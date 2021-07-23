Cancel
Holland, MI

Elliot Tanis

By Patty Vandenberg
whtc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElliot Tanis, age 87, of Holland, died peacefully on July 22, 2021, at The Inn of Freedom Village surrounded by his wife and three children. Elliot was born on April 23, 1934, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the third of four children. His father, Edward Tanis, was a minister in the Reformed Church in America, and so the Tanis family moved regularly, also living in Wisconsin and Iowa as he grew up.

Holland, MIhope.edu

Emeritus Mathematics Professor Dr. Elliot A. Tanis Dies

Dr. Elliot A. Tanis, who retired from the Hope mathematics faculty in 2000 after teaching at the college for 35 years, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was 87. A specialist in statistics, he began teaching mathematics at Hope in 1965. During his tenure, he was department chairperson from 1971 to 1982, and from 1995 to 1997; a faculty representative to the Board of Trustees from 1975 to 1977; and interim dean for the natural sciences in 1993. Five times he enjoyed taking Hope College students to Japan for May Term at Meiji Gakuin University. In 1989, the college’s graduating senior class presented him the 25th annual Hope Outstanding Professor Educator (H.O.P.E.) Award.
