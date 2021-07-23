Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Talking to Lock and Bridgewater on Broncos QB competition, passing of Greg Knapp and training camp set to begin

Cancel
It's that time of year to gear up for another Broncos season!

The Denver Broncos will begin training camp next week, and before we get started 9NEWS insider Mike Klis brings you the first of many podcasts to come.

In this week's podcast, Klis sits down exclusively with both Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater to discuss the looming quarterback competition. He also discusses the recent passing of former QB coach Greg Knapp, a new season and more.

Find episodes of Klis' Mike Drop on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

>> Press play below to listen!

Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats , a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.

