Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 will be making an approximately 30-minute stop in Denton on Aug. 13 as part of the recently restored steam engine’s summer tour. The 133-foot-long steam engine was originally one of 25 Big Boys built exclusively for the Union Pacific Railroad. No. 4014 was delivered in December 1941 and retired 20 years later, after more than 1 million miles of service. Union Pacific reacquired the engine from a museum in 2013 and completed a multi-year restoration, returning it to service in 2019.