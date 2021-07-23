Oscar Renteria joins St. Helena Hospital Foundation board
Oscar Renteria has joined the board of directors of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation. “Oscar brings a lifetime of experience in building relationships with Napa Valley farmworkers, vintners and stakeholders," St. Helena Hospital Foundation President and CEO Glen Newhart noted. "His dedication to advocating for farmworkers is especially key as we expand our Mobile Health services. We’re honored to add his leadership and perspective to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation board.”napavalleyregister.com
