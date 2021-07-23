Cancel
Saint Helena, CA

Oscar Renteria joins St. Helena Hospital Foundation board

By FOR THE STAR
Napa Valley Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar Renteria has joined the board of directors of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation. “Oscar brings a lifetime of experience in building relationships with Napa Valley farmworkers, vintners and stakeholders," St. Helena Hospital Foundation President and CEO Glen Newhart noted. "His dedication to advocating for farmworkers is especially key as we expand our Mobile Health services. We’re honored to add his leadership and perspective to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation board.”

