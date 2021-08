19 Jul 1993: General view of the Kansas City Chiefs training camp. The long dry spell of the NFL offseason is almost over. Next week the K.C. Chiefs will kick off their training camp practices and with it their 2021 season. Fans and experts all agree that the Chiefs have one of the best rosters in the league and are once again amongst the favorites to win the Super Bowl. A big part of the reason that the Chiefs are seen as front runners again this season is their elite talent at the top of the roster.