Adventure Time: Distant Lands Offers "Wizard City" Key Art Preview

Adventure Time: Distant Lands is back at Comic-Con for possibly the last time as it promotes the final special in its series, “Wizard City”. Starting out as a surprise smash at Cartoon Network in 2010, Adventure Time ballooned in popularity for the network and ushering in a new wave of creative and beloved series over the course of the decade. The show concluded in 2018 with its series finale, “Come Along With Me”, but was later announced to have four specials premiering on HBO Max as “Adventure Time: Distant Lands”. With three of the four specials already out on the platform, this panel brings on moderator Bex Taylor-Klaus, EP Adam Muto, “Jake the Dog” actor John DiMaggio, as well as Mace Montgomery Miskel and Toks Olagundoye, who play parts in “Wizard City” with Bex.