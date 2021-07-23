Adventure Time: Distant Lands Offers "Wizard City" Key Art Preview
Franchise creator Pendleton Ward and HBO Max are getting ready to take viewers down to "Wizard City" later this year as the fourth chapter in Adventure Time: Distant Lands released the first official key art for the special. Over at Wizard City, viewers follow Peppermint Butler as he starts over at the beginning: just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence? At today's Comic-Con@Home, moderator Bex Taylor-Klaus (Blaine) joined Ward, Adam Muto (Executive Producer), John DiMaggio (Jake), Mace Montgomery Miskel (Pep), and Toks Olagundoye (Dr. Caledonius) to offer the first look- and here it is:bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0