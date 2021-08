As so many of you know at this point, filming for When Calls the Heart season 9 is officially underway — and we’re definitely happy to share as many teases as possible. Today, that includes a look at the first Florence and Ned scene of the season! Actress Loretta Walsh confirmed her return by quote-tweeting a post from Peter DeLuise on Twitter, showing the two characters back in Hope Valley. We don’t think that it’s any surprise to people out there that the two characters are back, though we hope there are fewer frightening moments for Ned this time than what we saw in season 8.