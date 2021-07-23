Coca-Cola Augmented Reality Art Galleries In Comic Stores For FCBD

Bleeding Cool has reported (a few times) about Coca-Cola sponsoring the upcoming Free Comic Book Day being held in comic book stores on Saturday, the 14th of August, social distancing rules willing. As well as advertising in the comic books themselves, Coca-Cola is also creating a free 16" x 24" poster to every FCBD-participating store. The poster serves as an Augmented Reality "trigger" that customers can interact with by hovering their phone's camera over the logo (similar to a QR code), which will then open up an "art gallery" on the customer's phone where they can scroll through larger-than-life versions of unique pieces of art illustrated by Taurin Clark and inspired by comics, gaming culture, otaku obsession, community, and Coca-Cola, of course. At the end of the gallery, customers will see a digital prize wheel that they will be prompted to "spin" for a chance to win a digital prize. Winners are randomly selected by the digital prize wheel, and all prizes are awarded and fulfilled by Coke – though there is no mention of any geographical restrictions at this point. Customers will have to enter their contact information to play and collect any prizes, but Diamond promises that data will not be collected for marketing or any purpose other than prize fulfillment. And not side-stepping the comic store in question to sell directly to customers, honestly. They expect the poster to appear in comic stores in a couple of weeks before the Free Comic Book Day Saturday, the 14th of August. Bleeding Cool will certainly give that a go.