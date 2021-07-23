The Latest Amazon Finds TikTok Is Obsessed With Are All Under $30

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you were affected by any of the unexpected storms that happened this summer, chances are you’ve been re-evaluating just how prepared you are for torrential downpours. While you might be outfitted with the ultimate summer-ready raincoat and waterproof shoes, a simple item many people often find themselves without is an umbrella — and usually when they need it most. Of course, this makes sense considering many umbrellas are either too large to fit in your everyday bag or too flimsy to rely on when a major storm hits. Thankfully, there’s a solution that has you covered on both fronts: the Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella. According to thousands of satisfied Amazon shoppers, this umbrella is built to last and it’s compact enough to carry around wherever you go. For these reasons (and more), it just so happens to be one of the most beloved umbrellas on Amazon.