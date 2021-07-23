Numeracy and Crowd Science

Sharing the step-by-step procedures necessary to fabricate nanostructures could optimize efforts to achieve reproducible devices. The notion of ‘tacit knowledge’ applies to many fields of science and refers to details that are often not communicated in papers. Yet such details are essential to understand or reproduce results. One of the present authors witnessed an example first-hand: ultrahigh-Q microsphere resonators seemed to appear wherever the pioneering researchers from Moscow State University spent time and taught others. Evidently, hands-on training was required to replicate their results. One area where tacit knowledge is essential is micro- and nanofabrication. Today’s information society is based on technologies that interconnect optical, electrical or magnetic signals — technologies that are manufactured ‘top down’ by advanced nanofabrication techniques. These techniques are ubiquitous: they are widely used in many contemporary fields of research, ranging from quantum science and condensed matter physics to photonics and astronomy, to name just a few.