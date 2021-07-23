Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rick Dennison off Vikings’ staff after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

By Sam Robinson
Posted by 
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxJed_0b6AmvLs00
Former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison. Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

While the NFLPA bargained for players to not be required to receive the vaccine, coaches must provide medical or religious grounds in order to refuse it. Otherwise, they cannot work with players onsite.

Dennison’s refusal will wrap his two-plus-year tenure with the Vikings, who hired him as their O-line coach in January 2019. Minnesota will promote assistant O-line coach Phil Rauscher to fill the position and hired Ben Steele to fill Rauscher’s assistant O-line coach post, per Cronin. Steele spent the past two seasons with the Falcons.

The Vikings hired Dennison after bringing Gary Kubiak aboard as offensive coordinator, and he was set to work under new OC Klint Kubiak this season. Dennison, 63, was to serve as a key aid for the younger Kubiak this season.

Dennison is believed to be the first coach to part ways with a team due to a vaccination refusal.

Comments / 0

Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Steele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#American Football#Nflpa#Oc Klint Kubiak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLzonecoverage.com

Phil Rauscher Isn't Going to Change Things Up On the O-Line

The Minnesota Vikings made some changes to their coaching staff last Friday. Rick Dennison, who served as the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator, is moving into a new role as a senior offensive assistant. His job title is reminiscent of the one the Vikings gave to Gary Kubiak when he came out of retirement. Kubiak was named the senior offensive advisor and was tasked with aiding Kevin Stefanski in his inaugural year as offensive coordinator. Phil Rauscher will fill in Dennison’s O-line role after he was hired as an assistant offensive line coach last season.
NFLDaily Norseman

Vikings o-line coach Rick Dennison (not quite) fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE #2: Apparently Dennison has not, in fact, been fired by the team yet. The Vikings have released a statement that reads as follows:. The Vikings continue to hold discussions with Offensive Line Coach Rick Dennison regarding the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols for training camp and preseason games. At this time, Coach Dennison does not have an exemption to the vaccination requirements of those protocols. We will adhere to the requirements of the protocols and of applicable law.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Rick Dennison will remain with Vikings after reaching agreement with team

Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison will not be leaving the team after all. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Dennison and the Vikings have reached an agreement allowing him to stay with the team despite his refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement is essentially an acknowledgement that Dennison will comply with the league’s health protocols even if he doesn’t get the vaccine, and will likely limit his interaction with players and fellow coaches.
NFLDaily Norseman

ESPN suggests one last offseason move for the Vikings

With just a couple of weeks to go before the start of Training Camp, the Minnesota Vikings are undoubtedly making last-minute preparations before everyone heads to Eagan. While the Vikings have turned around their salary cap situation a bit, the folks from ESPN have suggested one last offseason move for our favorite team.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Announce 6th-Round Pick From 2020 Has Retired

Retirement has been a trending topic within the Green Bay Packers‘ organization, primarily because of Aaron Rodgers. This time, a Packers offensive lineman made headlines because of it. Green Bay offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak has decided to retire, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. The Packers took a chance on Stepaniak...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Details on Aaron Rodgers' reworked contract revealed

The recent compromise between the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers included a decision to void the player’s contract for the 2023 season. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero provided some new details on the terms of that agreement. The timing of the voided contract in 2023 makes Rodgers “untaggable after 2022,” meaning...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Get No Love in PFF’s Cornerback Rankings

The Minnesota Vikings devoted ample time, thought, and finances to bolstering the cornerback group during the 2021 offseason. The team’s head coach, Mike Zimmer, arrived at leadership positions in Cincinnati and Minnesota on the backbone of coaching secondaries. So, yes, the joke is true – Zimmer loves cornerbacks. Plain and...
NFLminnesotasportsfan.com

Vikings Fans Love Mike Zimmer’s Brutal Honesty but Cam Dantzler Probably Doesn’t

When it comes to head coaches who can light up a podium, we are blessed right now in the state of Minnesota. The Gophers have PJ Fleck, the Vikings have Mike Zimmer and, while he’s not a head coach, the Wild have Bill Guerin. And if you’re still watching the Wolves, new head coach Chris Finch is an intriguing basketball soul when he speaks with media too.
NFLESPN

Source: Minnesota Vikings QB Kellen Mond tests positive for COVID-19; Kirk Cousins a high-risk close contact

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings were without multiple players for Saturday evening's practice at TCO Stadium due to a COVID-19 interruption. Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19, a league source confirmed to ESPN, and as a result, fellow quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley -- both deemed high-risk close contacts, per a source -- missed Saturday's practice and will have to abide by a five-day quarantine before returning to training camp.
NFLPosted by
InsideTheVikings

Vikings Training Camp Recap, Day 3: Big Days for Irv Smith Jr. and Mackensie Alexander

The Vikings' first Friday practice of training camp featured a big crowd, sunny skies, and a whole lot of entertaining football. The competition and intensity level was high, to the point where the first little scuffle of camp took place between Armon Watts and Garrett Bradbury. But there was also a fun, confident vibe to the practice, with players celebrating with each other between plays, dancing, talking trash, and generally demonstrating the chemistry that this team is building. Whether it was 1-on-1, 7-on-7, or 11-on-11 reps, they were going full speed despite pads not coming on until next week. The increased number of live reps we saw led to a bunch of highlight plays that gave the thousands of fans on hand reason to cheer.
NFLskornorth.com

Vikings jottings: Irv Smith Jr. a key in pass game, Danielle Hunter on the move and more

Some observations after watching the opening three days of Vikings’ training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. It’s Irv’s time: One thing that stood out the past two days is how much Irv Smith Jr., is getting the ball. It’s become clear that Kirk Cousins is very comfortable throwing to Smith — more than he was throwing to Kyle Rudolph — and that could result in a big season for the tight end entering his third season. Smith had 36 receptions for 311 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie and 30 catches for 365 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season. There has been talk about how much of a factor the recently signed Dede Westbrook might be as the third wide receiver. But it’s much more likely that if someone other than Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen put up significant numbers, it will be Smith.
NFLNBC Sports

Mike Zimmer: I’m frustrated by everyone who is unvaccinated

For anyone wondering how the NFL has created a competitive advantage for teams with a high vaccination rate and for vaccinated players, the Vikings have provided the example. Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19, sidelining starter Kirk Cousins and backup Nate Stanley as high-risk close contacts, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. That has left Jake Browning as the team’s only quarterback available to practice tonight.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

QB Sean Mannion auditions for Seahawks, Jets

After spending the past two years as Kirk Cousins‘ backup with the Vikings, Sean Mannion has been in free agency for the past four-plus months. The veteran reserve may have a new gig soon. Mannion worked out for both the Seahawks and Jets this week, according to Sirius XM Radio’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Coach Is ‘Disappointed, Frustrated’ With His Unvaccinated Players

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has been very outspoken about his opinion on the COVID-19 vaccine: everyone should get it. But, despite repeated attempts to get his players protected from the virus, several of Zimmer’s Vikings remain unvaccinated. Ahead of tonight’s training camp practice in TCO Stadium, three Minnesota...

Comments / 0

Community Policy