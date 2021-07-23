Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Rejoining rotation Sunday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Lynch will be recalled from Triple-A Omaha to start Sunday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. The young lefty made his first three major-league starts back in May, though he was tagged for 14 earned runs on 18 hits in eight innings before returning to the minors. Lynch hasn't pitched all that well at Triple-A this year with a 5.84 ERA and 1.61 WHIP, but he'll look for better results during his second stint in the big-leagues.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Triple A#Tigers#Bally Sports Kansas City#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Lynch, Soler and Perez lead Royals over Tigers 6-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler hit two home runs, Salvador Perez added a three-run blast and Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless innings for his first major league win to lead the Kansas City …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Skubal, Tigers to take on Lynch, Royals

Detroit Tigers (47-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (41-55, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (6-8, 4.18 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-2, 29.70 ERA, 4.50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -104, Tigers -113; over/under is 10...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Fires eight shutout innings

Lynch (1-2) allowed five hits over eight scoreless innings Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over the Tigers. Making his first big-league start since May, Lynch completely dominated Detroit in his first MLB win. He allowed just one extra-base hit, and the only real threat he faced was a two-out situation in the second inning with runners on second and third. The rookie southpaw lasted just eight combined innings in three starts before Sunday's outing, and he still owns an unsightly 7.88 ERA. Lynch should get another look in the rotation after finally flashing the stuff that made him one of baseball's top pitching prospects.
MLBPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico native Lynch earns first MLB win for Royals

Henrico native and Freeman High School graduate Daniel Lynch earned the first win of his Major League Baseball career Sunday, pitching eight shutout innings as the Royals defeated the Detroit Tigers, 6-1. Lynch, who pitched collegiately at the University of Virginia, struck out four and walked none, while allowing only five hits to stymie the Tigers, who had won seven of their previous nine games.
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Lynch, Royals to take on Stripling, Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals (45-56, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (51-48, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (1-2, 8.74 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-6, 4.84 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -208, Royals +176;...
MLBchatsports.com

Lynch pitches well, but Royals fall to Blue Jays, 6-4

In their return to the Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays beat the Royals, 6-4. It was the first home game for Toronto in Canada since September 2019. Daniel Lynch, coming off a brilliant start against Detroit, pitched really well. Considering all that he was up against - a really good lineup playing in front of a juiced crowd - his line of 6.0 innings and three runs will definitely play. He scattered seven hits and got into some early trouble by giving up three runs in the first three innings, but he really settled down after that. He’s also proving to be pretty efficient, getting 18 outs on 107 pitches.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Daniel Lynch’s solid start not enough as Royals fall to Blue Jays, 6-4

The Kansas City Royals couldn’t beat the entire nation of Canada. The Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night played their first game in their home ballpark in 670 days after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to play home games in Florida and Buffalo, N.Y. The pregame ceremonies included a video message from fans to the players welcoming them back “home.”
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Keyshawn Davis Of Team USA Springs Upset Stoppage Win

It is not that often in Olympic boxing that stoppages occur. Now though, with the new rules in recent times and the removal of the head guard, the opportunities for stoppages are more possible. Team USA’s Keyshawn Davis showing as much a short time ago in Tokyo:. Impressive to say...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Castro banned 30 games under MLB policy; Nats to release him

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended for 30 games without pay and fined an undisclosed amount for violating Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Shortly after MLB announced the penalty Friday, the Nationals said they would release Castro when the ban concludes.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians trade injured outfielder Eddie Rosario to Atlanta Braves

CHICAGO -- The Indians, making their second trade in as many days, have sent injured outfielder Eddie Rosario and $500,000 to the Atlanta Braves. In return, Atlanta will send the Indians Pablo Sandoval, but it’s unclear if the Kung Fu Panda will be added to the Indians’ 26-man roster. The $500,000 will help pay the estimated $3 million that remains on Rosario’s one-year $8 million contract.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Orioles shut out Royals Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matt Harvey ended his nine-game losing skid with his best performance in years, pitching six crisp innings and sending the Baltimore Orioles over the Kansas City Royals 5-0. Harvey had been winless in 12 starts since his previous victory on May 1. The former All-Star allowed just three singles, walked one and struck out two against his former team. He improved to 4-10 this season. Harvey’s six innings matched his season high.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy