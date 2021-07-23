Royals' Daniel Lynch: Rejoining rotation Sunday

In their return to the Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays beat the Royals, 6-4. It was the first home game for Toronto in Canada since September 2019. Daniel Lynch, coming off a brilliant start against Detroit, pitched really well. Considering all that he was up against - a really good lineup playing in front of a juiced crowd - his line of 6.0 innings and three runs will definitely play. He scattered seven hits and got into some early trouble by giving up three runs in the first three innings, but he really settled down after that. He’s also proving to be pretty efficient, getting 18 outs on 107 pitches.