Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montour County, PA

16 To The Rescue: Ribbit

Posted by 
Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43s35M_0b6Amj0O00

Ribbit is a 3-year-old female bulldog mix at PSPCA Danville in Montour County.

"She's been here with us since the end of March. She was adopted out twice, gone for about a week altogether," said shelter worker Michaela Royer.

Ribbit needs a very specific home, preferably one where she's the one and only.

"She loves people. The only thing with Ribbit, she needs a home where she can be just by herself, no other animals, no cats, and she isn't a fan of kids, so she would need a home that's no kids either."

Ribbit is very independent. She just wanted to lounge in the grass when we visited with her. And when she was done with getting affection, she let us know.

"She's a very sassy girl. She likes to do her own thing. She likes to play with toys when she wants to. She likes to go on walks, play in water. She loves the pool too."

It's said that Ribbit got her name because she tends to make frog-like noises. She didn't make any when we visited with her, but she did sprawl out like one.

"Ribbit is kind of a goofy girl. She's kind of sassy too. She does whatever she wants to when she wants to, but she also likes to cuddle with people that she really likes," Royer said.

Ribbit has been very stressed at the shelter, so getting her into an ideal home is a priority for shelter workers.

Just a home where she can be the queen bee and do her own thing," Royer added. "I love Ribbit because she's independent; she does her own thing. She also likes to hang out with people, and she just loves attention."

If you're interested in Ribbit, you can get more information on the PSPCA Danville Center website.

If you are a shelter or rescue with an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Kearns at 16Rescue@wnep.com .

Comments / 0

Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
City
Danville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
County
Montour County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Pspca Danville Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy