Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

DETR responds to ID.me complaints

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trisd_0b6AmgMD00

Several unemployment claimants reached out to 13 Action News about issues they are currently experiencing when try to file with Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

The claimants told 13 Action News that they are experiencing problems when trying to sign in and add their driver's license as required by the ID.ME system.

RELATED: Nevada unemployment claimants must validate identities through ID.me

They also complained to us that they are unable to reach anyone with DETR by telephone.

DETR told us that they are not aware of any issues with the ID.me system and that it is "fully operational."

THey also said that claimants who are not able to verify through the self-service option can verify their identity by speaking with an ID.me representative, also known as a Trusted Referee (instructions provided in claimant portal).

The DETR representative said that wait times fluctuate for ID.me Trusted Referee (TR) video calls based on the volume of verifications, certain times of days, or shift changes. Claimants can view tips for managing wait times here . Also, claimants can now refresh their screen while waiting without losing their place in the TR queue.

Additionally, most claimants can easily and quickly validate their identities online with ID.me self-service, according to DETR. Individuals can view has more helpful resources, as well as resources in non-English languages on our ID.me page on the DETR website . For those claimants who need additional assistance, they can click this link to watch an ID.me step-by-step video or view the ID.me press release with more information about the process and helpful reminders.

DETR also said it does realize that not everyone has access to a computer or smartphone. Claimants who do not have this technology or require assistance should contact the UI call center for assistance: Northern UI Call Center (775) 684-0350; Southern UI Call Center (702) 486-0350; Rural areas and Out-of-State: (888) 890-8211 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Callers are encouraged to contact the call centers mid-week, Wednesday through Friday after 10 a.m., as Mondays and Tuesdays are the busiest days for the call centers.

Comments / 1

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Me#Smartphone#Self Service#Action News#Id Me#Non English#Northern Ui#Southern Ui Call Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

DETR facing criticism over ‘ID.me’ verification issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — DETR is facing criticism from many Nevadans over its recent use of “ID.me” identity verification. This was recently implemented to help avoid fraud. We have received many viewer concerns over this identity verification which they say is preventing claimants from getting their unemployment. They say the phone lines are busy or the website is not working properly.
Pasco County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Code complaints can no longer be anonymous

Pasco County Code Enforcement can no longer investigate anonymous code violation complaints, including anonymous non-emergency animal complaints, because of a new Florida law that took effect on July 1. Those wishing to make complaints can do so, but must now provide their name and address, under the new law, according...
leelanaunews.com

JULY DOMESTIC COMPLAINTS SKYROCKET

A disturbing trend first noticed downstate and in other regions of the country has made its way to paradise — a pandemic within a pandemic —domestic violence. According to Leelanau County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) annual reports, the number of calls received for domestic disturbances have skyrocketed as COVID-19 drags into its second year. As of press-time yesterday, the LCSD had […]
Klamath County, ORArgus Observer Online

DeGroot agrees to settle in 2020 ethics complaint investigation

Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot agreed to a settlement with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission in regards to an ethics complaint filed against the commissioner last year. The complaint alleged that DeGroot violated state ethics laws when he didn’t declare a conflict of interest when voting to award contracts to...
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

ID.me requirement for all unemployment claims goes into effect Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Friday, July 23, all unemployment claims handled through the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) will require identity verification through ID.me. DETR has already put the requirement in place for all regular UI claims and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims. Those changes happened in...
Sioux Falls, SDnewscenter1.tv

Noem wants widespread changes at prisons after complaints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is looking to make widespread changes in the state’s prison system after meeting with tired and discouraged employees working short-handed at the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls. The Republican governor fired the prison’s warden and deputy warden last...
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

DETR: Some programs end Sept. 4; extended benefits ending Aug. 7

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevadans who have been receiving unemployment benefits should be aware of a couple of important dates coming up as programs are set to expire. Sept. 4 will mark the end of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits for self-employed and gig workers. The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program is also ending on that date. People will stop receiving the extra $300 of benefits per week even if they have remaining balances on their accounts.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

City keeping complaint report private

The city continues to block the release of the full details of its investigation into hostile-workplace complaints against Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, most recently by denying a public records request by the Gloucester Daily Times. The Times, which filed the Freedom of Information request on June 30, was informed Monday...
Steamboat Springs, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Several noise complaints: The Record for Wednesday, July 21

1:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a noise complaint on Oak and Eighth streets. 2:01 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded with officers to several complaints about a vehicle in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40. 7:31 p.m. Officers took a report of a...
Rutland, VTRutland Herald

Fireworks complaints continue in city

The city has decided it will press the town on illegal fireworks sales. The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to send a letter to the Rutland Town Select Board chair asking that the board make a more active effort to prevent sale of fireworks to unpermitted buyers as a fireworks shop situated in the town.
Mount Olive, NCMount Olive Tribune

Fire Chief fires back on residents' alarm complaints

Mount Olive residents voiced their concerns about siren blasts during last week’s monthly board of commissioners meeting. They didn’t know they’d run into some extra fireworks when Mount Olive Fire Department Chief Greg Wiggins adamantly responded to the complaints. Wiggins disagreed with residents Joy Brown, and Wendy and Bill Ford...
Economybizjournals

Dealing with customer complaints

According to a study by Research and Marketing Strategies Inc, between 54% and 70% of customers will remain customers if they receive a response to their complaint. This number jumps to 95% if they feel their problem was resolved. These are fantastic odds!. It is important to have a set...
Politicskdal610.com

Factbox-States using ID.me, rival identity check tools for jobless claims

(Reuters) – Twenty-seven U.S. states are using identity proofing service ID.me, which compares selfies to official photo documentation, to vet whether jobless applicants are who they say they are, according to the company. Its fast growth has generated scrutiny. States using ID.me, according to company and government officials, are Arizona,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy