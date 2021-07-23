DETR responds to ID.me complaints

Several unemployment claimants reached out to 13 Action News about issues they are currently experiencing when try to file with Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

The claimants told 13 Action News that they are experiencing problems when trying to sign in and add their driver's license as required by the ID.ME system.

They also complained to us that they are unable to reach anyone with DETR by telephone.

DETR told us that they are not aware of any issues with the ID.me system and that it is "fully operational."

THey also said that claimants who are not able to verify through the self-service option can verify their identity by speaking with an ID.me representative, also known as a Trusted Referee (instructions provided in claimant portal).

The DETR representative said that wait times fluctuate for ID.me Trusted Referee (TR) video calls based on the volume of verifications, certain times of days, or shift changes. Claimants can view tips for managing wait times here . Also, claimants can now refresh their screen while waiting without losing their place in the TR queue.

Additionally, most claimants can easily and quickly validate their identities online with ID.me self-service, according to DETR. Individuals can view has more helpful resources, as well as resources in non-English languages on our ID.me page on the DETR website . For those claimants who need additional assistance, they can click this link to watch an ID.me step-by-step video or view the ID.me press release with more information about the process and helpful reminders.

DETR also said it does realize that not everyone has access to a computer or smartphone. Claimants who do not have this technology or require assistance should contact the UI call center for assistance: Northern UI Call Center (775) 684-0350; Southern UI Call Center (702) 486-0350; Rural areas and Out-of-State: (888) 890-8211 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Callers are encouraged to contact the call centers mid-week, Wednesday through Friday after 10 a.m., as Mondays and Tuesdays are the busiest days for the call centers.