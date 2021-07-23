Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile, AL

Alabama A&M to have 60 percent of games on ESPN

By HBCU Gameday
Posted by 
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ShEK_0b6AmcpJ00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Following a season that featured a national championship, Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) title and first undefeated campaign in 53 years, Alabama A&M Athletics has announced a full 10-game football schedule for Fall 2021 that includes six games on the ESPN Family of Networks.

The Department had previously released the five contests that will be played at 21,000-seat Louis Crews Stadium, beginning on September 4 as the Bulldogs host South Carolina State in the Louis Crews Classic. From there they will hit the road to take on new SWAC member Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach, Florida on Thursday, September 16 with that game slated to be televised live on ESPNU.

The first of three road games, A&M then travels to Mobile, Alabama to take on Division II Tuskegee in the Gulf Coast Challenge on September 25. They will wrap up that stretch with a trip to Ruston, Louisiana when they take on Grambling in their SWAC opener on October 2.

That will be the first of four straight games on to be aired by the ESPN Family of Networks, including back-to-back home games, making it the first time in a decade the network has come to Louis Crews Stadium. That stretch will kickoff with Homecoming against Deion Sanders Jackson State squad on October 9 before the Bulldogs welcome the other new SWAC member, Florida A&M, to Huntsville a week later.

Two weeks later will see the biggest game on the schedule as Alabama A&M and rival Alabama State collide in the Fall 2021 Magic City Classic on October 30 in Birmingham, Alabama. That will cap that four-game televised run with an appearance on ESPN3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfcNE_0b6AmcpJ00

A home date with Mississippi Valley State on November 6 kicks off a home stretch that will include a trip to Texas Southern on November 13 and the regular-season finale against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a rematch of the Spring 2021 SWAC Championship Game on November 20. That game at TSU will round out the six games to be carried on ESPN’s channels.

Two weeks later on December 4 the league will decide its Fall 2021 champion with the SWAC title game being played on the campus of the higher-seeded division champion.

The FCS season will then conclude with the champions of the SWAC and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) meeting in the Cricket Wireless Celebration Bowl at 11 a.m. Central on December 18 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Not only will that game kickoff bowl season and be aired world-wide on ABC, it will also determine the Fall 2021 Historically Black College or University (HBCU) National Champion, a title that Alabama A&M is seeking to defend following their tremendous Spring 2021 campaign.

Fans can purchase tickets for the traditional Fall 2021 season online at www.AAMUTix.com and contact the ticket office at (256) 372-7254.

They can also follow all the news on Alabama A&M football on www.AAMUSports.com . To get the latest information on all of Bulldog Nation or just the sports you want when it hits, sign up for E-Updates under Fan Central and it will come straight to your phone and inbox.

FALL 2021 ALABAMA A&M FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
September 4 – South Carolina State (Louis Crews Classic)
September 16 – at Bethune-Cookman – ESPNU
September 25 – vs. Tuskegee (Gulf Coast Classic – Mobile, Ala.)
October 2 – at Grambling – ESPN Digital Networks
October 9 – Jackson State (Homecoming) – ESPN Digital Networks
October 16 – Florida A&M – ESPN Digital Networks
October 30 – vs. Alabama State (Magic City Classic – Birmingham, Ala.) – ESPN3
November 6 – Mississippi Valley State
November 13 – at Texas Southern – ESPN Digital Networks
November 20 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff
December 4 – 2021 SWAC Championship Game (Campus Site)
December 18 – 2021 Cricket Wireless Celebration Bowl (Mercedes Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Ga.)

The post Alabama A&M to have 60 percent of games on ESPN appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 1

HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

368
Followers
327
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
University, FL
Mobile, AL
College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Football
State
Louisiana State
Huntsville, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Huntsville, AL
College Sports
Huntsville, AL
Football
Daytona Beach, FL
College Sports
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Classic#American Football#Swac#Alabama A M Athletics#Department#Espnu#Division Ii Tuskegee#The Gulf Coast Challenge#Florida A M#Texas Southern#Tsu#Fcs#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Abc#Black College#National Champion#Aamutix Com#Bulldog Nation#Alabama A M Football#Grambling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
ALA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Norfolk, VAPosted by
HBCU Gameday

2021 MEAC TV/ESPN Package

The MEAC TV package for the 2021 fall football schedule is out with a total of eight games across ESPN platforms for its six programs. The post 2021 MEAC TV/ESPN Package appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
HBCU Gameday

South Carolina State predicted to win MEAC

After a slow start to the spring, South Carolina State is the clubhouse leader to come out on top in the first year of the new MEAC. View the full predicted finish here. The post South Carolina State predicted to win MEAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FootballPosted by
HBCU Gameday

Prairie View A&M in line to finish this season

“We’re going to put our pants on just like everybody else – one leg at a time. And if they decide to sit back and put both legs in, we can do the same thing as well," says Eric Dooley. The post Prairie View A&M in line to finish this season appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
SportsPosted by
HBCU Gameday

HBCU track & field stars in the Olympics, Part 4

An HBCU product, Dr. Leroy Walker, the first African-American to head the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) was in the spotlight as the 1996 Games came to Atlanta. The post HBCU track & field stars in the Olympics, Part 4 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy