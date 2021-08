The Arizona Coyotes and Vancouver Canucks have just made a massive trade ahead of tonight’s NHL Entry Draft. According to sources, the Canucks have moved Jay Beagle, Antoine Roussel, Loui Eriksson and the 2021 9 th overall pick to the Coyotes in exchange for Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland. This is easily the biggest trade of the NHL offseason thus far and it accomplishes a lot for both teams involved.