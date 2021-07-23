Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Vitalant to host 11th annual Billings Biggest Blood Drive

By Chaquille Cozart
Posted by 
Q2 News
Q2 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42X62s_0b6AmXMY00

Vitalant in Billings will be hosting its 11th annual Billings Biggest Blood Donation event at its 1444 Grand Ave. location from Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30.

According to Vitalant, there is currently an urgent need for blood donations at this time. Tori Robbins, Vitalant communications manager, said Friday afternoon that the supply for blood is in a better position than what it was just months ago.

"Vitalant strives to have a four-day blood supply of each blood type on-hand. For us to use that verbiage of critical (last month), we've got two days and less than two days of certain blood types. We really protect that verbiage of critical to make sure the public knows exactly where we are with our blood supply," said Robbins.

Chaquille Cozart/Q2 News
Billings Biggest Blood Drive

Robbins said that now Vitalant has a three-day supply of blood on hand which puts them in the "urgent" category.

Robbins said in past years, the blood drive brought an average of 100 donations collected over the week. This time around, they are hoping to receive over 200 donations to save lives.

"The majority of the population will use blood in their lifetime, and only about 3% of the population actually gives blood. So, it's very important to get blood and to consistently give blood because people use it regularly. A lot of people think that blood usage come from tragedies and accidents, those unexpected events. That's a very small percentage of blood usage. Most of blood usage comes from people who have a medical condition or a blood transfusion is the medicine they take to survive that condition. It is very important to not only donate blood but consistently donate blood," said Robbins.

Robbins said the best way to donate during the event is to make an appointment on vitalant.org or call (877) 258-4825. New donors will need to complete a physical and questionnaire before donating.

Each donor will be entered into a drawing to win a prize from local sponsors including: Rio Sabina’s, Your Pie, AMC, Billings Best Yogurt, Hokkaido Sushi Bar and more.

For more information visit vitalant.org .

Comments / 0

Q2 News

Q2 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
City
Billings, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donors#Blood Donations#Donate Blood#Charity#Vitalant Communications#Vitalant Org#Billings Best Yogurt#Hokkaido Sushi Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Century-old car makes debut at Yellowstone County Museum in Billings

Staff at the Yellowstone County Museum in Billings cut the ribbon on a brand new vehicle exhibit on Saturday: a beautifully restored 1907 Reliable Dayton High Wheeler. “If people went cross country in something like this, they were pretty brave," said Don Cantrell, vice chairman for the Yellowstone County Museum Foundation Board.
Missoula, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Firefighter missing from Granite Pass Complex found safe

UPDATE: 3:40 a.m. - July 26, 2021. MISSOULA - A social media post on the Missoula County Sheriff's Facebook page reports a missing firefighter has been located and is safe. The person was working on the Granite Pass Complex fire when the Incident Command team became aware the individual was not accounted for.
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous returns to Billings

The Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous is happening this weekend in Billings. The event was canceled last year due to COVID. The theme for this year’s event is rise above, in the hope that the community will attend and look to the sky with hope. The event directors welcome the public to attend throughout the weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy