Report: JaMychal Green declines player option, set to become free agent

By Brandon Ewing
denverstiffs.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green will decline his $7.6 million player option and become a free agent. Just last week we saw Will Barton decline his player option, but Charania reported then there is mutual interest between the two sides on a potential return. That seems to be the case with Green as well as both he and Barton seem to be searching for longer term contracts, which is understandable as both players are on the back half of their careers.

